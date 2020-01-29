|
|
James Edward Schumacher, age 73, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hackensack and raised in Lodi, he resided in Saddle Brook since 1979. He proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Jim will be remembered for his strong work ethic and love of family.
Prior to retiring, he was a general foreman with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union Local 608 in New York City for 40 years.
Beloved husband of Carol Marie (Wright) Schumacher. Loving and devoted father of James Schumacher and wife Margo, Michael Schumacher and Jeffrey Schumacher. Cherished grandfather of Andie Kathrin. Dear brother of Janet Mahon and husband Frank, Jo Ann Schumacher and John Schumacher and wife Patricia. Dear brother-in-law of Nancy Iamele and James and Marianne Wright. He is also survived by 11 loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, January 31, 2020, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
The family is extremely grateful for the exceptional and compassionate care James received from the Valley Hospice team and kindly asks in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James be made to the Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 North Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Please write "restricted to hospice" in the memo section of the check. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com