James Eugene Baliman
Hawthorne - Baliman, James Eugene, age 88, of Hawthorne, on Monday, October 14, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, James had lived in Hawthorne for more than 62 years. He had worked as a computer technician for NJ Bell and then AT&T before retirement. James had been a faithful parishioner of St. Anthony R.C. Church where he had been a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Holy Name Society and was well known for his work during the St. Anthony's Feast at the French Fry Station. James was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Bette" (nee: Monda) Baliman (2018). Loving father of Deborah Standard and her husband David of Woodland Park, James J. Baliman and his wife Debbie Giella of Stow, OH and Mary Kubisky and her husband Joseph of Lincoln Park. Dear grandfather of Jason Baliman and his wife Courtney, Dianna Standard and her fiancé Gary Van Voorhis, Roxanne Baliman and Denise Standard. Dearest great-grandfather of Charlie, Tori, Seth, Jason, Jake, Luke, Cheyenne and Beau. Dearest brother of Diane Kluth. James is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will depart at 9am on Friday, October 18, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. (www.browningforshay.com)