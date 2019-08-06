|
|
James F. Benjamin
Wyckoff - Benjamin, James F., 95 on August 4th, formerly of Fair Lawn, Glen Rock, Upper Saddle River, and Mahwah. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Allen), who predeceased him in 2011 after 63 years of marriage. Loving father of Bette-Kay Benjamin of Manhattan and James A. Benjamin and wife Maria of Ramsey. Loving grandfather of Nicole Lehr and husband Edward, Kristen Bianco and husband Peter, and proud great-grandfather of Liliana and Gabriella Lehr, and Olivia and Nicholas Bianco, all of Ramsey.
Jim and his brother Vince grew up through the Great Depression. Jim graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1941 as class president and starred in football and baseball.
Proud of his military achievements as a navigator in the U.S Army Air Corps, Jim flew 30 B-17 combat missions during World War II, including the bombing of German defense installations on D-Day. He was recalled to the U.S Air Force in the Korean War and flew 50 night reconnaissance missions over North Korea. For this dedication he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross twice and the Air Medal eight times.
Jim earned BS and MBA degrees from Rutgers University. He had a distinguished career as an industrial engineer working with major corporations including Sealtest Foods and ITT Continental Baking Company. In 1974 he established his own logistics management firm, finally retiring in 1993 to enjoy golf, the Yankees, and the NY Giants.
Entombment of ashes and chapel service will be held at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa on Thursday, August 8th at 11:00AM. For more info www.browningforshay.com.