Wildwood Crest - Petrucci, James F., age 67, of Wildwood Crest, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Born in Paterson, James had resided in Hawthorne until moving to Ramsey where he resided for over 35 years. In 2016, James moved to Wildwood Crest. Throughout his life, James worked as a car dealership manager, retiring from Hawthorne Chevrolet. In his spare time, James enjoyed watching NASCAR, trips to the beach, spending time with his family, and being a grandfather. He was an avid hot rod and classic car enthusiast who had a passion for restoring and rebuilding automobiles. He even built his own 1923 T Bucket automobile. James was the beloved husband of Theresa (nee Law) Petrucci. Loving father of Dr. James Petrucci and his wife Angelina of Egg Harbor, Michelle Petrucci of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, the late Nicholas Petrucci (1978) and the late Michael Petrucci (1978). Grandfather of Gianna, James, and Aubrianna. Son of Grace (nee Barcella) Petrucci and the late Frank Petrucci (1998). Brother of Ralph Petrucci, Fran Elia and her late husband Steven, and Theresa Franco and her husband Steve. Uncle of the late Nikki Franco (2014). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be departing at 9:00am on Friday, June 7, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 - 8:00pm. (www.browningforshay.com)