James Flynn
Upper Saddle River - James, 62, of Upper Saddle River, formerly of Teaneck, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. James was the owner of Jim Flynn Rentals in New York, NY. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River.
Cherished husband of JoAnn Piccininni of Upper Saddle River. Devoted father of Logan Flynn of Upper Saddle River. Dear son-in-law of Angela Piccininni and brother-in-law of Jeanette Price and her husband Ken. James is predeceased by his loving parents James and Hilda Flynn.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:15 am on Friday February 15, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at the Church of the Presentation, 271 West Saddle River Road, Saddle River. Entombment Garden of Memories, Township of Washington.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in James' memory may be made to , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016.
