James Francis Lucyk
Pompton Lakes - James Francis Lucyk, 57, a life time resident of Pompton Lakes and devoted husband of Catherine of 33 years, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2019
James is survived by his wife of 33 years, Catherine (nee Brown); his daughters, Katelynn and Ashley Lucyk; his mother, Anna Lucyk; his sisters, Dr. Maryann Millar and Karen Voight; and his nieces and nephews, Anna and Elizabeth Millar, Andrew, Matthew and Lauren Voight, Sarah Dayton, and Abby and Andrew Brown. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Frank Lucyk.
Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday, July 21 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am Monday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
Donations in his name can be made to the Northern New Jersey Council of the Boy Scouts of America.