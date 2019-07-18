Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lucyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Francis Lucyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Francis Lucyk Obituary
James Francis Lucyk

Pompton Lakes - James Francis Lucyk, 57, a life time resident of Pompton Lakes and devoted husband of Catherine of 33 years, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2019

James is survived by his wife of 33 years, Catherine (nee Brown); his daughters, Katelynn and Ashley Lucyk; his mother, Anna Lucyk; his sisters, Dr. Maryann Millar and Karen Voight; and his nieces and nephews, Anna and Elizabeth Millar, Andrew, Matthew and Lauren Voight, Sarah Dayton, and Abby and Andrew Brown. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Frank Lucyk.

Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday, July 21 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am Monday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

Donations in his name can be made to the Northern New Jersey Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now