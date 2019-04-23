Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:30 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Bogota - James G. CLEVELAND, Jr., 85, of Bogota formerly of North Bergen passed away on April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene Cleveland (nee Dubreuil). Devoted father of Lynn & Harold Kemp, James & Dawn Cleveland, Lisa & Anthony Compitello and Daniel Cleveland. Loving grandfather of Jennifer, Jonathan, Rebecca, James, Nicole, Alissa and Kayla. Dear brother of Mary Ellen Cleveland and Joseph Cleveland. Predeceased by his brothers William & Allen Cleveland. James served our country with honor during the Korean War. He was decorated with a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, UN Service Medal, Combat Infantryman & Parachute Badge and a Korean Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star. James was the owner of Jim Cleveland Plumbing & Heating, Bogota and has been serving the community for over 25 years. He belonged to the Bogota VFW Post 5561. Family and friends are welcome to visit on Wednesday 4-8pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck. Funeral Service will commence in the funeral home at 7:30pm. Private Cremation will follow. To view James' tribute page please visit volkleber.com
