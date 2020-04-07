|
James G. Mazzo
Harrington Park - James G. Mazzo, 88, of Harrington Park, formerly of Norwood, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Merolla) for 67 years. Devoted father of James G. Mazzo, Jr. and wife Janice of Ridgewood and Joanne Spadaccini and husband Frank of Norwood. Proud grandfather of Alicia and husband Thomas, Brandon, Zack, Lena and Jake and great-grandfather of Audrina, Frankie and Tommy. Dearest brother of Julia Tracy and the late Rocco Mazzo.
Jim was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. After getting discharged from the Navy he became a heating contractor for his father's business, Leardon Boiler Works in New York City. After 25 years, Jim took over the business. He later passed the business on to his son.
Jim served on the Board of Adjustment and Council for the borough of Norwood, as well as the Norwood Volunteer Ambulance Corp.
Due to the current world health crisis, funeral services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made in Jim's memory to Quest Autism Program, www.questnj.org.
