James George Carfora
James George Carfora

Clifton - Carfora, James George, 72 of Clifton, passed away on August 30, 2020. Beloved husband to former wife Regina (Fajgier) Carfora. Loving father to Mark, James Scott, Amy and Glen, all of Clifton. Dear brother to Georgina Tamburro of Lodi.

James was born in Paterson and lived in Clifton for 47 years. He was a sales representative at A&M Industrial in Rahway for 5 years, prior to that he worked at Central Supply for 35 years. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in Clifton.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
