Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Allendale, NJ
James J. Coates Jr.

James J. Coates Jr. Obituary
James J. Coates Jr.

Hague, NY - James J. Coates, Jr., Hague NY- "Jimmy" previously of Dorset, VT and Allendale, NJ passed on August 9th, 2019. Jim grew up in Allendale and graduated from Mahwah HS and the University of Tennessee. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the late sixties.

He was a partner in the Allendale Bar & Grill before his retirement. Jim enjoyed music, reading, his dogs and his cars. He is survived by his loving sisters and brother; Eileen, Darlene, Maureen and Kevin and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, which would have been his 74th birthday at 11 am at Trinity Episcopal Church, Allendale NJ. Rest in peace Jimmy.
