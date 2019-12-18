Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
340 Franklin Turnpike
Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ
James J. "Jimmy" Conklin

James J. "Jimmy" Conklin Obituary
James J. Conklin "Jimmy"

Waldwick - James J. Conklin "Jimmy" passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 74. Born in West New York, NJ, he was a long time resident of Waldwick. Jimmy served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era in the Cam Ranh Bay and was Honor Guard at Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts. Before he served in the military, Jimmy was a Special Patrolman in Edgewater. Jimmy obtained his Master' Degree in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University; retired in 2005 from Citi Corp. as Vice President in New York City after 42 years of service; was a parishioner at St. Luke's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus where he sang in their choir and was an avid N.Y. Giants fan. He is predeceased by his brother Robert. Jimmy is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Martha Teglasi - Conklin; cosin Ronnie Sutter and his family; sister-in-law Barbara Conklin; brother-in-law Michael Teglasi, his wife Barbara; niece Allison Manttari, her husband Ricky; nephew Michael Francis Teglasi, his wife Emma; great niece Savannah and a great nephew Dominic. Jimmy was a wonderful friend and loved by many. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, 340 Franklin Turnpike, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ 07463. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jimmy's memory may be made to the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps., 20 Whites Lane, Waldwick, NJ 07463.
