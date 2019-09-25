|
James J. DeVito, Jr.
Paramus - James J. Jr., 84, of Paramus, formerly of Garfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Before retiring, James owned Garfield Cabinet and Millworks for 50 years in Garfield. He was an avid skier, having skied in Italy, Austria, Out West, and all the New Jersey ski resorts as well as a scuba diver and fisherman. James was an Army veteran who served our country proudly.
Cherished husband of 39 years to his "Cutie" Carol Ann (nee Imbruglia). Loving dad of the late Janine Ann Lettera (1999), Cindy Louise Sevier and her husband Jim of Chestnut Ridge, NY and James J. DeVito, III of CA. Treasured grandfather of Jenna Lynn Sevier and John Richard Sevier.
Family will receive friends on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:45 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Twp. NJ.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com