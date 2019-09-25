Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:45 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James DeVito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. DeVito Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. DeVito Jr. Obituary
James J. DeVito, Jr.

Paramus - James J. Jr., 84, of Paramus, formerly of Garfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Before retiring, James owned Garfield Cabinet and Millworks for 50 years in Garfield. He was an avid skier, having skied in Italy, Austria, Out West, and all the New Jersey ski resorts as well as a scuba diver and fisherman. James was an Army veteran who served our country proudly.

Cherished husband of 39 years to his "Cutie" Carol Ann (nee Imbruglia). Loving dad of the late Janine Ann Lettera (1999), Cindy Louise Sevier and her husband Jim of Chestnut Ridge, NY and James J. DeVito, III of CA. Treasured grandfather of Jenna Lynn Sevier and John Richard Sevier.

Family will receive friends on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:45 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Twp. NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now