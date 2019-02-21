|
James J. Fischer
Iselin - James J. Fischer, 80, of Iselin, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in Jersey City, he resided in Montvale before moving to Iselin 5 years ago.
James was a Navy Veteran. He was a Sales Engineer for Otis Elevator in Montvale, for 35 years.He was a parishioner of St. Cecelia Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3639.
He is predeceased by his brother, Robert Fischer. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Lucretia Fischer; his sons, James J. Fischer and wife Jill of Brick, Joseph J. Fischer and wife Judy of East Brunswick and Jeffrey J. Fischer and wife Paige of Westwood; his sisters, Margaret Tomasko of Sanford, NC, Dolores Heim and husband Thomas of South Plainfield and Margaret Vance of North Arlington; six grandchildren, Katarina, Madina, Isabella, Nicholas, Benjamin and Justin and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 9:15 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27), Metuchen (Costello-runyon.com), followed by a 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, Iselin.Entombment is in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.Visitation is Friday 2-4 and 7-9.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Saint Peter's Foundation, 254 Easton Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901 ATTN: NICU.