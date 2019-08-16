|
James J. Grant, Jr.
Aberdeen - James J. Grant, Jr., 84, of Aberdeen passed away on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, in Holmdel. Born in Teaneck, he was a long-time resident of Bergenfield and moved to Aberdeen in 2004.
He earned his bachelor's degree in physics from Manhattan College, a masters at Rensselaer and his doctorate at Fordham University. Jim spent his entire career at St. Peter's College as a faculty member, chair of the Physics Department, Dean and Academic VP until his retirement in 2010.
Jim loved playing bridge, reading, going to the Jersey shore, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed the New York Times crossword puzzle daily, in ink. He was a loving husband to Edythe who predeceased him in March of this year. He was also a loved and loving father and grandfather.
Jim is survived by his son James III and his wife Elaine of New London, PA, by his daughters Theresa and her wife Kirsty Eisenhart of Portage, MI, Catherine and her husband Duane Fowler of Middlebury, VT, Sheila and husband Francis Dott of Surprise, AZ, and by his 7 grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ on Saturday August 17th from 3-7 pm and on Sunday August 18th from 12-2pm, with a brief service at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider a donation to compassionandchoices.org.
To share a favorite memory or leave a message of condolence please visit James' page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.