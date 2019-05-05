Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
James J. McManus


Kinnelon - James J. McManus, 73, of Kinnelon, passed away suddenly on April 28, 2019.

Born in Orange, NJ, James was the son of Joseph and Grace McManus. He served as a Pathfinder and Sgt. in the US Army during the Vietnam War. James was the owner of McManus Rentals in Hackensack, NJ. A true family man with a big heart, James will be missed by all who knew him.

James is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jodi (nee Weigl); his children, Ryan McManus, Jessica Mulcahy, Joseph McManus and Justin McManus; his sister, Anita Kwiatkowski; his brother, William McManus; and his grandchildren, Stephanie and Sabrina.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. www.scanlanfuneral.com
