Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
50 Lodi Street
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Parisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Parisi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Parisi Obituary
James J. Parisi

South Hackensack - PARISI, JAMES J. of South Hackensack, died on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 59. James worked as the Head of School and Grounds for Memorial School in South Hackensack for many years. He was a member of the NJEA, an avid hunter who also loved fishing and supporting his beloved NY Mets. He was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved husband of Joni J. (nee Holden), cherished father of James Joseph Parisi and Jaimie Parisi. Loving grandfather of Anthony and Adelina. Devoted son of John Parisi and the late Josephine (nee Allen). Dearest brother of John Parisi and his wife Angela, Joseph "Bo" Parisi and his wife Patricia and Donna Lento and her husband Ron. James also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many close friends. The Funeral will begin on Friday November 22 at 9:45 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack, Cremation will be private. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 - 8:00 PM for visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. For directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -