James J. Parisi
South Hackensack - PARISI, JAMES J. of South Hackensack, died on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 59. James worked as the Head of School and Grounds for Memorial School in South Hackensack for many years. He was a member of the NJEA, an avid hunter who also loved fishing and supporting his beloved NY Mets. He was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved husband of Joni J. (nee Holden), cherished father of James Joseph Parisi and Jaimie Parisi. Loving grandfather of Anthony and Adelina. Devoted son of John Parisi and the late Josephine (nee Allen). Dearest brother of John Parisi and his wife Angela, Joseph "Bo" Parisi and his wife Patricia and Donna Lento and her husband Ron. James also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many close friends. The Funeral will begin on Friday November 22 at 9:45 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack, Cremation will be private. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 - 8:00 PM for visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. For directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com