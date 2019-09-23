Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
West Milford, NJ
View Map
Resources
James J. "Jim" Reid Iii


1960 - 2019
James J. "Jim" Reid Iii Obituary
James J. "Jim" Reid III

West Milford - James J. "Jim" Reid III, 58, died suddenly at home on September 18, 2019. Born in October, 1960 to Jacqueline (nee Marziano) and James J. Reid II. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife Dorothy Reid (nee Cosgrove). Beloved father of his beautiful daughter Allison Louise. Dear brother of JoAnn Reid and Jacqueline Smedley, brother-in-law to David Post, Robert Smedley, Stephen and Debby Cosgrove, Marilyn and Robert Morgan, and Patricia Cosgrove. Cherished son-in-law to Marion L. Cosgrove and the late Thomas Cosgrove. Loving Uncle to Emily, Samantha, Sydney, Colleen, Katie, Stephen, Thomas, and Trevor. Jim grew up in Riverdale and attended Kinnelon High School. He spent many years as a commercial photographer and was currently a self-employed X-Ray Quality Assurance Specialist. He proudly served as Secretary of the Meadowbrook Rifle and Pistol Club. Friends and family invite all to join them in celebrating Jim's life. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, 10 am, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, West Milford, where Jim and Dorothy united in marriage 22 years ago. Visiting Tuesday, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at Richards Funeral Home, West Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Boy Scouts of America or . Jim was taken from us too soon. He is loved by many and will forever live on in our hearts.
