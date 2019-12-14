Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church
Mahwah, NJ
Mahwah - James J. Stepp Jr. 80, on December 13, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Beloved husband of 57 years to Dorothy. Loving father of Jeffrey (Linda) and the late Tracey Mulroony (Michael). Cherished grandfather of Jason and Marissa Stepp, Samantha Mulroony and Carl Rohlfs (Jen). Adored great grandfather of 2. James was a family man, he enjoyed playing golf and attending his grandchildren's activities. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
