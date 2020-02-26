Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints' Episcopal Church
40 Central Avenue
Glen Rock, NJ
James J. Treacy, 62, of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 after an extended and valiant battle with cancer. Born in Manhattan and raised in New City, NY, he resided in Glen Rock for the past 26 years. He attended All Saints' Episcopal Church in Glen Rock. Jim earned his bachelor's degree from Siena College and a Masters in Business Administration from St. John's University. He was the former President & COO of Monster Worldwide. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President Treasurer Americas at WPP Group USA, and Vice President at The Ogilvy Group. He began his career at Texaco.

Jim's greatest joy came from spending time with his family, especially on a great beach day on Long Beach Island. He loved sports, whether he was playing, coaching his daughters' teams, or watching a game, and was a loyal NY Yankees, Giants and Jets fan. He was a history buff, particularly of the military, and traveled the world both for work and for pleasure. In retirement, his days were spent reading, following the financial markets, writing his memoirs, and working out, but his first priority was always his family. His friendships were strong and many lifelong. With his big smile and his big laugh, you always knew he was in the room. There are no words to express how he will be missed.

Beloved husband for 31 years of Nancy (Barnes) Treacy. Loving and devoted father of Maria, Lara and Susanna Treacy. Cherished son of Catherine (Campbell) and James J. Treacy, Sr. Dear brother of Kathie Treacy-Cirone (Thomas) and Maura Schoonmaker (Richard). He is also survived by many loving siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, March 6, 2020, 11 am at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 40 Central Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to All Saints' Episcopal Church or Holy Name Province. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn,

www.vpfairlawn.com
