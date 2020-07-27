James J VreelandHawthorne - beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 23, after a brief illness. He was 93. Born and raised in Paterson, he graduated from Central High School. He enlisted in the US Navy during WW2, and served our country in the South Pacific, from 1944-46. After his honorable discharge, he attended SUNY Plattsburgh, NY. He was a self-employed building contractor. He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 60 years, Rosemary (nee Finn, in 2014) and is survived by his two loving daughters, Lynne Vreeland Camp, and her husband Ed, of Hawthorne, and Lisa Woods, and her husband Andrew, of Demarest. He is also survived by three cherished grandsons, James, Daniel, and Charlie Woods. He was predeceased by his brother Roy Vreeland, sister Myrtle Lane, stepsister June Beckwermert and stepbrother Chris Nichols. A private burial was held in Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. Arrangements entrusted to Moore's Home for Funerals, Wayne.