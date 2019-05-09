|
|
James Joseph Magee, Jr.
Brooklyn, NY - James Joseph Magee, Jr. 85, of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of Edgewater, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late James & Alice Magee. Loving brother of Cecilia Chulvick & her husband Charles and the late Stephen Magee. Adored uncle of Sophie Genello & her husband Michael and Katherine Chulvick. Cherished great uncle of Jack & Grace Genello. James was an Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. Friends will be received Friday 3-7 PM at the Hunt Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Cremation private. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com