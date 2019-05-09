Services
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1202
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Magee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph Magee Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Joseph Magee Jr. Obituary
James Joseph Magee, Jr.

Brooklyn, NY - James Joseph Magee, Jr. 85, of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of Edgewater, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late James & Alice Magee. Loving brother of Cecilia Chulvick & her husband Charles and the late Stephen Magee. Adored uncle of Sophie Genello & her husband Michael and Katherine Chulvick. Cherished great uncle of Jack & Grace Genello. James was an Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. Friends will be received Friday 3-7 PM at the Hunt Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Cremation private. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now