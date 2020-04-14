|
|
James Joseph Mohl
Pompton Plains - James Joseph Mohl, 85, of Pompton Plains, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Born in Jersey City, James was raised in Lyndhurst, the son of three children born to Henry and Regina Mohl. Graduating from St. Mary's High School in Rutherford, James went on to serve in the Marines, then the Air Force, then Army, and lastly, served 20 years in the Army reserves. He worked as an Engineer for the Picatinny Arsenal, retiring several years ago.
James was a proud Veteran, and was a very active member of the American Legion Post 450 in Pequannock, where he served as Finance Officer.
He loved his family very much, and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Debbie (Eustic) Mohl; his children, James and his wife Annice, Robert and his wife Anji, and Mark and his fiancé Tracy; his step-children, Richard and his wife Janenne, Mike, Cheryl, Carolyn and her husband Shawn, and Peter and his wife Lisa; brother, Henry and his wife Anita; his nephew, Rich and his fiancé Liz; his grandchildren, Addison, Riley, Reagan, Riley, Alexandra, Cameron, Grace, Aiden, Jackson, Amelia and Hunter; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, and many members of Debbie's family. James was predeceased by his brother Raymond.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will be planning a Celebration of Life service at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to: American Legion Post 450, 11 Oak Ave Pequannock, NJ 07440 would be greatly appreciated by his family.