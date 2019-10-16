|
|
James Kearney
Paterson - James Kearney, 87, a longtime resident of Paterson, passed away on October 13, 2019.
Born and raised in Paterson, James was the son of the late Charles and Marie Kearney. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and later had a successful career as an engineer for the State of NJ. He loved sports, especially football and baseball, and was active with the Paterson Little League for over 20 years.
James is survived by his sons, Andrew Kearney and James Kearney and his wife Luann; his daughter, Barbara Dnistran; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Robert, Adam, James, Alicia, Megan, Melissa, Matthew and Amanda; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held privately.