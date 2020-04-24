|
James Kenney
River Edge - James Kenney, 84 of River Edge, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on April 11th, 2020. James was born to the late James and Ann Kenney. He graduated from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut then attended Colby College in Maine and received his degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
He volunteered for service in the U.S. Army and served two years in Germany as a tank commander with the 3rd Armored Division.
After working in the design and sales of industrial pumps and motors for many years, he retired and worked as a co-Business Manager for the River Edge Swim Club.
James volunteered at the River Edge Swim Club for nearly 40 years. Initially serving on and chairing the Building and Grounds Committee, he then served as a multi-term President.
James was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor and his sister; Phyllis M. Fish. He is survived by his children Stephen, James, and Sharon and his grandchildren Bridget, Gillian, Kathleen, Christine, and Michael. He was a friend of Bill W.'s for 53 years.
A private service will be held when conditions allow, due to COVID 19. Donations in memory of James can be made to NJ Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF.Org) or to The River Edge Ambulance Service, Inc. at P. O. Box 44 River Edge, N.J. 07661. To leave condolences for the family please visit his memorial page on basralianfuneralhome.com