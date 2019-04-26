Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Paterson - James L. Kepfinger, age 46, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ, where he lived for most of his life. He was a laborer for the Laborers Local 731 in New York City for 10 years. Beloved son of Angela (nee Ippolito) of Totowa, NJ and the late John J. Kepfinger. Devoted father of Nicholas and James Kepfinger and their mother Jennifer Kepfinger of Hillsboro NJ. Dear brother of Diane Politis and her husband Steve of East Meadow NY and Renee Bambara and her husband Giorgio of Totowa, NJ. Loving Uncle of Giovanni Bambara of Totowa and Dominic and Lea Monroe Politis of East Meadow. Cherished boyfriend of Paula Da Silva of Woodland Park NJ. Funeral service at Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon NJ on Saturday, April 27,2019 at 7 PM. Visiting will also be Saturday from 4pm-8pm. Donations to the North Shore Animal League America (secure3.convio.net) would be appreciated. www.delozito.com
