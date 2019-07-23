Services
James Kolano


1991 - 2019
James Kolano Obituary
James Kolano

Clifton - On July 16, 2019 James Anthony Kolano (Jimmy), loving son and brother, left this world. James, born May 18th 1991, to Michael Sr. and Susan Kolano, was a life long resident of Clifton NJ, and a long time pizza man. Jimmy graduated from Clifton high school in 2009 and started a career doing what he loved. James was preceded in death by his mother, and is survived by his father, Michael Sr., and three brothers Michael Jr., Robert, and Thomas. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
