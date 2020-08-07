James L. Booth
Totowa - Booth, James L. age 84 of Totowa at rest in Wayne on August 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Julia (nee Nobile) Booth of Totowa. Loving father of Jimmy Booth and Michele of Totowa, Jeffrey Booth and Lynn of Bloomingdale, and Jon Booth and his wife Sloane of Totowa. Adoring grandfather of Ashlee and Crista Booth. Dear uncle of Robert and Scott Booth. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson, then in Clifton before moving to Totowa. He was an employee for Tungol Paint, Paterson, for 27 years. After that he worked for Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck, for 30 years. Mr. Booth was a parishioner of St. James RC Church, Totowa, a member of St. James Knights of Columbus and a leader of Boy Scout Troop 26, Totowa. He was also a United States Army Veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James RC Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. James R.C. Church or St. James Knights of Columbus #6574, 32 St. James Place, Totowa, NJ 07512, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
