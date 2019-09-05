|
|
James Leo O'Brien
Lincoln Park - O'Brien, James Leo, 91, of Lincoln Park, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Jim was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts to James & Beatrice O'Brien. Beloved husband of Natalia Michail Vladova-Mugue and the late Arlene O'Brien. Loving step-father of Raymond Larson & his wife Susan, Dimitriy Mastrov, and Vlada Vladova. Cherished grandfather of Blake & Jennifer Larson, Megan & Russ Black, Miles Larson, Arisha & Jon David Petersen, and Masha Trifonova. Adored great-grandfather of Sylvia Grace, Sadie Ray, and Apollo Xander. Dear brother of Patricia Data, Kathleen Brandon & her husband Nicholas Pecorraro, Maureen McIntosh & her husband Donald, and the late Peggy Clougherty. Devoted uncle of Coleman, David, Denise, Eileen, Shaun, Lisa, Laura, and great-uncle of Xander, Claire, Benjamin. Mr. O'Brien was a World War II Navy veteran serving in Japan at 16-17 years old. He walked on the ashes of Nagasaki. He worked for Owens-Illinois in Moonachie as Sales Manager, he became General Manager at St. Joe Paper in South Hackensack, later he started Right Packaging. He opened Data Packaging with his partner Harry Marmora. He was also a partner with Jack Baratta in BB&D properties in Sloatsburg, NY and was the self-proprietor of JOBproducts, LLC in Lincoln Park. In 1993, Jim and his partner, Charles Ward, opened Data Medical in Fairfield where it still operates after 26 years. Memorial Service Friday 10AM-12PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers donations are highly appreciated to be made to Ascend Hospice, 1600 St. George Ave., Suite 312, Rahway, NJ 07065. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.