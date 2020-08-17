1/
James Leonard Littel
James Leonard Littel

James Leonard Littel was born in Paterson, New Jersey, on March 28, 1938. He entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on August 16, 2020. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 60 years, Leona (nee Hamelink), and his children; Cindy (David Steiginga), James Jr. (Karen Littel), and Gregg (Wendy Littel), as well as 9 loving grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Marie Littel and his sister Doris Dyk.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the First Baptist Church of Cincinnatus. Funeral services will be held at the church at 12:00 noon followed by burial in Willet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Cincinnatus, Missionary Fund, 2608 Baptist Avenue, Cincinnatus, NY 13040. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.klsharpfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
