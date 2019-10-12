|
James M. Giro
West Milford - James M. Giro 69, on October 11, 2019 of West Milford, NJ formerly of Mahwah, NJ. Beloved husband of Sharon Giro (nee Iannuzzi). Loving father of Sam and Kristin. Beloved son of late parents Joseph and Margaret Giro. Dear brother of Christopher and wife Pat. Predeceased by his brothers Joe and Gregory and sister Margo. James was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.