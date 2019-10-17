Resources
James M. Lukacsko

09/26/1935 - 10/26/2004



If time exists in Heaven,

Do you still rise with the sun?

Do you, Mom and Joyce share breakfast.

Before the day has begun?

Do the Heavens hear your laughter?

As you sit and reminisce

About the time you had on earth

And all the people you miss?

Is music all around you?

All the songs you held so dear.

Do you still sing them every day,

The way you did when you were here?

I am sure that Heaven is grateful

To have you there each day

To bring your laughter

And your silly sense of play.

Dad your life was full of loving deeds,

Always thinking of everyone else's needs.

Today and tomorrow,

Our whole lives through,

We will always love & cherish you.



Happy 15th Anniversary in Heaven, Dad!

Love,

Peter, Mary Lou & Debbee
