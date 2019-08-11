|
James M. Matt
Barnegat - James M. Matt, 76, of Barnegat passed August 9, 2019 at home. A US Army Veteran, he formerly resided in Fort Lee, NJ where he retired in 1991 as a Captain, Chief of Detectives with the Police Department. During that time he earned numerous commendations and certifications, and joined the Bergen County Arson Squad. He spent another 16 years as a fraud and arson investigator for INS and AIG, and fully retired in 2007. His devotion to his daughters and support of their interests led him to be instrumental in the FLHS Booster Club and to coach girls' softball through Fort Lee Recreation. He became an active parishioner of St. Michael's Church in Palisades Park, where he served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. An avid golfer, patriot, and proud American, James was also a member of the American Legion Color Guard, Post 232, Barnegat, NJ.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 52 years, Catherine Matt (nee Cloupe); three loving daughters and their spouses, Lisa and James Albro, Jamie and David Grant, Kathleen and Robert Ronne; two cherished grandsons, Erik and Jack Ronne; his devoted sister, Patricia Dallorso as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Viewing Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Tuesday 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' honor can be made to American Legion, Post 232, Barnegat or St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. (www.BarnegatFH.com)