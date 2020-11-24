1/
James M. Moeschen
James M. Moeschen

Ridgefield Park - James M. Moeschen, of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Bus driver for New Jersey Transit. Loving son of the late Viola (nee Bode) and Milton Moeschen. Devoted husband of Deborah (nee Formigli) Moeschen. Beloved father of James Moeschen and his wife Evelice and Lisa Infantino. Cherished grandfather of Scarlett and Chance. Dearest brother of the late Violet Ottino. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Saturday, November 28th at 10:30 AM. The funeral service will be 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral
10:30 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
