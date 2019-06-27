|
James "Jim" M. Nolan
Queensbury - James "Jim" M. Nolan, formerly of Queensbury, NY, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Matthew Nolan, and brother-in-law, John Moskop.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rosemary; his daughter, Cara Reinoehl and husband, Joseph; his son, Matthew Nolan and wife, Leah; his sister, Patricia Moskop and sister-in-law, Gertrude Nolan.
Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.
In loving memory of Jim, contributions can be made to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or through www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.