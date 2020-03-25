|
James McConnell Jr.
August 12, 1931- March 21, 2020
James McConnell, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 21st. Born in Morristown, NJ, James also lived in Englewood, Fort Lee, Cresskill, and Ramsey. A graduate of Dwight Morrow High School, Columbia College, and Columbia Architecture School, James leaves a substantial legacy of buildings throughout the Tri-State area. James led McConnell/Architecture for 45 years in Hackensack. A loving father, grandfather, brother, partner, and uncle, James was known for his love of football, storytelling, and accordion playing. He was always the life of the party and was loved greatly and will be missed tremendously.
James is survived by his loving family, Beth Cathers of Ramsey, James III and his wife, Michele, and granddaughter, Lauren of Kailua, HI, Ellen and her husband, Eric Sanderson of Pittsburgh, PA, Helen (McConnell Kemly) Rogers of Upper Saddle River, many nieces and nephews and an un-ending list of friends, who were drawn to him by his loud laugh, his generous spirit, his incredible style, his passion for architecture, design and the arts, and his love of life.
A celebration of James' life will be held later in the summer to share stories and memories about this amazing man.