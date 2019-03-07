Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church
Elmwood Park, NJ
View Map
James Mc Loughlin

Elmwood Park - James Mc Loughlin, 53, of Elmwood Park, passed away with his family at his side on Tuesday March 5, 2019. Born in The Bronx, he lived in Ridgefield Park before settling in Elmwood Park. He worked for American Minutemen in New City, N.Y. for 25 years.

Beloved husband of Tammy (nee Vasapoli), loving father of Miranda, Matthew, Marissa, Maria & Madison, devoted son of Michael Mc Loughlin and the late Mary Jennings Mc Loughlin, dear brother of Carolann & Shannon Mc Loughlin.

Funeral Saturday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Friday 4 - 8 p.m.

