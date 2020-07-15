James Michael Whelan
Dumont - James Michael Whelan, 85, of Dumont, passed away July 13, 2020. Jim served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He graduated from Ithaca College in June of 1959. He retired in 1987 from the AT&T Co. as an International Contracts Manager. He also spent 5 years with Allied Signal Co., in Teterboro. Throughout his life, he was very active in Irish affairs. He was a founding member of the St. Joseph's Gaelic Football Club and served in many capacities of the Bergen Irish Association including its President for three years. He also served as President of the Council of Irish Associations of Bergen County for three years. He also assisted in the formation of The Council of Irish Associations. He was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1345 in Dumont and a proud member of the American Legion Post 21 in Cresskill. Over the years, he chaired many charitable events for the Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception in Tenafly. Jim will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Mary, of 62 years, and their children and spouses, Mary Anne Hackett, Jimmy and Cathy Whelan, Linda and Tony Joyce of Co. Galway, Ireland, Billy and Katie Whelan and Thomas and Lisa Whelan. He will also be missed dearly by his 17 wonderful grandchildren, Jimmy and Laura Joyce, Brendan, Mary and Elizabeth Hackett, Jimmy, Christina, Marisa, Tara, Emily, John, Luke, Grace, Jessica, Alex, Kayla and Abigail Whelan, and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Helena and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas and William.
Funeral Mass Thursday, July 16, 10 AM, St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church, Cresskill. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visiting Wednesday, July 15, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Those who wish may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; www.stjude.org
.