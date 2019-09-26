|
|
James Moriarty Sr.
Summerfield, FL - James P. Moriarty Sr., 82, of Summerfield, FL (formerly of Dumont, NJ), died Saturday, September 21, 2019. Survived by his loving companion, Kathy Ann Sayers. Devoted father of Patricia Moriarty, James Jr., Thomas (Susan), and Megan Steinwagner (James). He is the grandfather of Katie, Thomas J., Jonathan, and Hannah. Brother of Margaret Monaghan (Steve) and predeceased by his brother John. James is survived by a nephew John, Maryellen Schultze and her family, and Kerry Rigby and her family. Also survived by his extended family Andrea, Dominic, Bella and Sofia Alfieri and Tom, Susan and Thomas Sayers.
James was born in Hoboken, NJ to Mary (née O'Dea) and Dr. John F. Moriarty. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-1958, and attended Seton Hall Prep, Panzer College of Physical Education, and Fairleigh Dickinson University.
James worked for 40 years with the John Hancock Insurance Company as a sales representative, sales manager, broker manager and service manager, retiring in 2003, at which time he worked for Bergen County Community Development. His interests in retirement were playing golf, watching the NY GIANTS and talking politics.
Throughout his career he also served in many government capacities. He was a member of the Dumont Planning Board in 1983, and a Dumont Councilman from 1984-1986, he continued serving on the Planning Board, with the Police and Recreation and DPW Departments. From 1988-1991 James served as Mayor of Dumont and was a member of all commissions. James returned to government service as a member of the New Milford Board of Adjustments 1997-2000, the New Milford Planning Board 2000-2001, the Edgewater Board of Adjustment 2002-2004 and 2006-2008, Edgewater Councilman 2004-2005, acting as Fire Dept. and Senior Citizen liaison, and the Mansfield Environmental Commission 2009-2014. James was a member of the Dumont Knights of Columbus St. John Council #1345 and the Dumont Elks. As well, he was a member of the New Jersey Mayor's Association, the Northern Valley Mayor's Association, the U.S. Marine Corps League, Tomorrows Children's Fund - Gene Michael Scholarship Fund.
Visiting Sunday, Sept. 29th, 1-3 PM, with a Catholic Blessing at 2:30 PM and Military Honors at 2:45 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to Tomorrows Children's Fund, , or The Salvation Army.