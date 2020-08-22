1/1
James (Jim) Mulligan
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Mulligan

North Arlington - James (Jim) Mulligan, 70, of North Arlington NJ, formerly of Wood-Ridge passed away on August 20, 2020 the only way he could have ever imagined, with his beloved family by his side.

Jim was born January 21, 1950 in Bayonne, NJ. He was a proud alumnus of Regis High School, New York City and St. Peter's College, Jersey City.

Jim spent his life surrounded by nurses (wife and daughter), teachers (two daughters), police officers (son), and NJ Transit service and operations (son). While these were not the professions he chose for himself, the irony is no one possessed the core attributes of these professions more than he. He was the first to care for everyone, he taught us everything we know, he was always there to protect and made sure everyone arrived safe and sound.

Jim Mulligan was the most honorable man you'd ever meet. He NEVER put himself first. Jim lived his life for his family. He was adored by many especially his wife of 48 years, his 5 children and their spouses, and by the ones who gave him the title he was most proud of, his 9 grandchildren. He considered it a privilege to be a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, an uncle, and a friend. If your life was blessed enough to have this man in it you'd know the privilege belonged to everyone who could call him by these names.

Many people judge a successful man by the amount of money he makes. If love, honor, commitment, faithfulness, and integrity had a monetary value then Jim Mulligan was the wealthiest man in the world.

Jim's interests included his family, his faith, and his love for music.

To know him was to love him. It's only fitting Jim spoke in a gentle manner as you will never find a greater gentleman.

Beloved husband of Joan (Lillis) Mulligan, devoted father of Deirdre Joyce (John), Karen McGinn (Scott), James Mulligan (Janeen), Aileen Shue (William), Sean Mulligan (Courtney), and his late infant daughter, loving son of Dorothy Mulligan and the late James Mulligan, dear brother of Michael Mulligan (Regina), Dr. Thomas Mulligan (Rose), John Mulligan (Cindy), Patricia Zyblut (William), son- in-law to the late William and Marilyn Lillis, brother in law of Eileen Molino (John), cherished grandfather of Kerry, Benjamin, Liam, Addison, Casey, Aiden, Courtney, Bryce, and Declan.

Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, August 26th at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Queen of Peace R.C. Church North Arlington at 11 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, August 25th from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in Jim's memory to Thoracic Research at John Theurer Cancer Center. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral
09:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costa Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved