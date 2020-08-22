James (Jim) Mulligan
North Arlington - James (Jim) Mulligan, 70, of North Arlington NJ, formerly of Wood-Ridge passed away on August 20, 2020 the only way he could have ever imagined, with his beloved family by his side.
Jim was born January 21, 1950 in Bayonne, NJ. He was a proud alumnus of Regis High School, New York City and St. Peter's College, Jersey City.
Jim spent his life surrounded by nurses (wife and daughter), teachers (two daughters), police officers (son), and NJ Transit service and operations (son). While these were not the professions he chose for himself, the irony is no one possessed the core attributes of these professions more than he. He was the first to care for everyone, he taught us everything we know, he was always there to protect and made sure everyone arrived safe and sound.
Jim Mulligan was the most honorable man you'd ever meet. He NEVER put himself first. Jim lived his life for his family. He was adored by many especially his wife of 48 years, his 5 children and their spouses, and by the ones who gave him the title he was most proud of, his 9 grandchildren. He considered it a privilege to be a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, an uncle, and a friend. If your life was blessed enough to have this man in it you'd know the privilege belonged to everyone who could call him by these names.
Many people judge a successful man by the amount of money he makes. If love, honor, commitment, faithfulness, and integrity had a monetary value then Jim Mulligan was the wealthiest man in the world.
Jim's interests included his family, his faith, and his love for music.
To know him was to love him. It's only fitting Jim spoke in a gentle manner as you will never find a greater gentleman.
Beloved husband of Joan (Lillis) Mulligan, devoted father of Deirdre Joyce (John), Karen McGinn (Scott), James Mulligan (Janeen), Aileen Shue (William), Sean Mulligan (Courtney), and his late infant daughter, loving son of Dorothy Mulligan and the late James Mulligan, dear brother of Michael Mulligan (Regina), Dr. Thomas Mulligan (Rose), John Mulligan (Cindy), Patricia Zyblut (William), son- in-law to the late William and Marilyn Lillis, brother in law of Eileen Molino (John), cherished grandfather of Kerry, Benjamin, Liam, Addison, Casey, Aiden, Courtney, Bryce, and Declan.
Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, August 26th at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Queen of Peace R.C. Church North Arlington at 11 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, August 25th from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in Jim's memory to Thoracic Research at John Theurer Cancer Center. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com