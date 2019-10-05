|
James Nebbia
Moonachie - James "Tiny" Nebbia, age 71, of Moonachie, NJ passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed casino trips and time spent with his feline companion "Wilma".
He was a chef with Backstreet Restaurant and the Loft Restaurant. Tired of working in a hot kitchen, Tiny became a custodian with Bergen County Special Services before being a school bus driver for 25 years until his retirement in 2015.
Dear brother of Dennis Nebbia and wife Marcella, Diane Ryan and husband Jack and Nancy Berenbroick. He is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, October 7, 2019, 1-5 pm with a 3 pm service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.