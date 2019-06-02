|
James "Jim" Newman
Franklin Lakes - It is with great sadness that the family of James "Jim" Edward Newman announces his passing after a long illness on Friday, May 31st, 2019, at the age of 66 years. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Diane Newman, niece Joan Pasenchuk and her husband Michael Pasenchuk and his nephew Michael V. Pasenchuk Jr.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Edward J. Newman and Joan E. Newman of Illinois. James was a long time resident of Franklin Lakes, NJ and Burr Ridge, IL, played baseball for four years at the University of Illinois and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Jim worshiped at Most Blessed Sacrament in Franklin Lakes, NJ and was a member of Union Church in Hinsdale, IL. Our beloved Jim will be remembered and loved forever for his sense of humor, great love of traveling and gentle spirit.
The family will receive friends at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 from 9:30-10:30am. A funeral mass will follow at Most Blessed Sacrament, 787 Franklin Lake Rd, Franklin Lakes, NJ at 11am with a burial of ashes to follow at Christ the King. Memorial Contributions can be made in Jim's memory to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018