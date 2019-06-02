Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Newman


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "Jim" Newman Obituary
James "Jim" Newman

Franklin Lakes - It is with great sadness that the family of James "Jim" Edward Newman announces his passing after a long illness on Friday, May 31st, 2019, at the age of 66 years. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Diane Newman, niece Joan Pasenchuk and her husband Michael Pasenchuk and his nephew Michael V. Pasenchuk Jr.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Edward J. Newman and Joan E. Newman of Illinois. James was a long time resident of Franklin Lakes, NJ and Burr Ridge, IL, played baseball for four years at the University of Illinois and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Jim worshiped at Most Blessed Sacrament in Franklin Lakes, NJ and was a member of Union Church in Hinsdale, IL. Our beloved Jim will be remembered and loved forever for his sense of humor, great love of traveling and gentle spirit.

The family will receive friends at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 from 9:30-10:30am. A funeral mass will follow at Most Blessed Sacrament, 787 Franklin Lake Rd, Franklin Lakes, NJ at 11am with a burial of ashes to follow at Christ the King. Memorial Contributions can be made in Jim's memory to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now