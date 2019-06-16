Services
Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 343-7900
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony RC Church
276 Diamond Bridge Ave
Hawthorne, NJ
James Nolan Obituary
James Nolan

- - James William Nolan, 77, passed away on Thursday, June 6th at Memorial Sloan Kettering in NYC. Born December 20, 1941 in Teaneck, NJ, James was the son of Rita Marie Bilz and William Edwin Nolan. He graduated from Seton Hall University in 1963 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration & Accounting. He served in the Army National Guard and was deployed to San Francisco during the Hunters Point social uprising.

Jim worked as a CPA and Personal Financial Planner. His integrity level was beyond reproach, and his work ethic, tireless.

He is survived by his life-partner Dawn Heflin, his daughter Colleen Nolan Desmarais, son-in-law David Desmarais, daughter Tricia Nolan and her life-partner, Elizabeth DiGennaro, granddaughters Taryn and Taylor Emerick, grandsons Luke and Wyatt Desmarais, sisters Maureen Greenquist and Doreen Rita Nolan, and his brother and fishing buddy, Timothy Nolan.

A Funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 24 at 11AM at St. Anthony RC Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Ave, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in his name, to brain cancer research via: http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/JamesNolan.

Arrangements by Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ.
