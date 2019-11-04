|
James P. Burke
New Milford - James P. Burke was 83 years old when he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday, November 4th. Born and raised in New York City, James was a resident of New Milford for over 48 years.He was a longtime member of the Church of the Ascension in New Milford.
James was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Walsh) Burke, the loving father of Patricia Seeback, Jim Burke and his wife Linda, Maureen Pierson and her husband Glenn, Donna McGourty and her husband Matthew and Richard Burke. He was survived by his sister Betty Kiernan and predeceased by his late sister Mary Lynch and late brother John Burke. James was the cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn DeVasto, Thomas Burke, Michael Seeback, Brian Seeback, James Burke, Peter Seeback, Trisha Pierson, Meagan McGourty, Timothy Seeback, Melissa McGourty, Lauren Burke, Kelly Peirson, and Jaclyn Burke, and the great-grandfather of Wyatt, Mackenzie, Jane, Emma, Liam, Jameson and Hunter.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in his memory Thursday, 9:30am in the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Burial to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . To leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com