James P. McNerney
Park Ridge formerly Teaneck - McNerney, James of Park Ridge formally of Teaneck NJ passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Rose and their six children. Jim was born in Manhattan in August 1934 and was raised there with his four siblings by their parents Helen and Patrick McNerney. His parents as well as siblings Mary and Eileen predecease him. His sister Ann and brother Frank along with his wife Kathy survive him as does his brother-in-law James Smyth. A New York City native, Jim attended St. Paul the Apostle School and Cardinal Hayes High School. He was graduated from Fordham University and in 1958 was stationed with the US Army in Paris, France where he served for two years. Jim appreciated this time and took the opportunity to ski the Alps, sail the Mediterranean and visit much of Europe. Upon his return to the United States Jim continued his travels as an Auditor with American Express. He then moved on to Western Electric where for 30 years he lead teams of accounting colleagues servicing company payroll and tax needs while making many good friends. Jim married his cherished wife Rose (Smyth) in 1960 and journeyed the remainder of his life along with her. They settled in Teaneck and over time joined the newly formed Bergen Irish Association making lifelong friends. He very much liked to dance and if a waltz was playing at the many Irish dances his feet were sure to be on the floor. Also an active member of St Joseph's Church community for over 50 years he was a Treasurer for the bingo program and in his later years a church usher. He also served as Treasurer of St. Joseph's Gaelic Football Club. He went on to know well the baseball fields of Teaneck while over 10 years coaching his children's little league teams. Jim delighted in spending time with his wife and children and organized dozens of memorable family road trips to places near and far. He loved visits to family in Ireland. Special time was spent on the beaches of New Jersey where he grew up learning to swim and later teaching his children the same. Jim was a modest man and never missed a Sunday Mass. In addition to travel and reading he had a fondness for watching football and baseball on television with his sons. Newspapers were a daily companion until his final days.Jim leaves behind his six loving children Eileen (Brian), Daniel (Marizela), James (Kerry), Dennis (Catherine), Elizabeth (Kenneth) and Patrick (Nikki). An infant daughter Rosemarie predeceased him. He is the beloved grandfather of Tom, Angela, Steve, Celine, Kevin, Julia, Aidan, Kate, Shayla and Rose. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews as well as delightful step grandchildren. Jim showed loyalty, sensitivity and care for those close to him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and his laugh was contagious. He was loved and trusted by his large family and many friends and his laughter will be missed. An abbreviated visiting hour will take place at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Ave, Bogota NJ on Saturday morning April 18, 2020 from 9 to 10AM. Private burial will be at the family plot in Saint Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx NY. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Jim's life will be at a later date.If desired, online donations to the American Brain Foundation americanbrainfoundation.org or by mail to 201 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55415 are appreciated.