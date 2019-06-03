|
James P. Scherer
West Milford - James P. Scherer, 56, on May 31, 2019 formerly of West Milford. Beloved husband of Rosita "Shirley". Loving brother of Donald of Suffern, NY, Paul and wife Terri of Mahwah, Steve and wife Sharlene of Suffern, NY, Kurt and wife Debbie of New Windsor, NY and George and wife Kathi of Mahwah. Dear step-father of Patricia Tallia, Diane Tope, Janet Andrejewski, Elaine Johnston, Michael Tallia and the late Debbie Struck. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. James was a longtime employee of Kinchley's Tavern for approximately 38 years. He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and his pets. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.