Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Bergenfield, NJ
Bergenfield - James P. Ward of Bergenfield passed away on March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Patricia Ward. Dear brother of the late Peter Ward and Mary Mansfield. Cherished uncle of Fr. Austin Mansfield. An Air Force veteran James was an elevator mechanic for Local 1 in New York for many years and a member of American Legion Post 21 in Cresskill. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 10 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
