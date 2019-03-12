|
|
James P. Ward
Bergenfield - James P. Ward of Bergenfield passed away on March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Patricia Ward. Dear brother of the late Peter Ward and Mary Mansfield. Cherished uncle of Fr. Austin Mansfield. An Air Force veteran James was an elevator mechanic for Local 1 in New York for many years and a member of American Legion Post 21 in Cresskill. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 10 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com