James Pasquale Provitera
Closter - James Pasquale Provitera, age 79, of Closter, NJ, passed away peacefully at home in his bed in Stroudsburg, PA.
He was born February 19, 1940 in Jersey City and was son of James and Katherine Provitera.
He lived his final years in the loving care of his son and daughter in law in their home in Pennsylvania. He served this great country in the United States Navy. He was a husband and father who was loved by his family.
He was predeceased by his devoted and dignified wife, Marion Provitera, and his son, Timothy.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the home of his son Robert in Stroudsburg, PA on June 23rd at 12 pm.