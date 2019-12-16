Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
More Obituaries for James Barone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patrick Barone


1947 - 2019
James Patrick Barone Obituary
James Patrick Barone

Ramsey - James Patrick Barone, 72, on December 14, 2019 of Ramsey, NJ formerly of Ridgewood Queens. Devoted husband of 39 years to Barbara (nee Primosch). Loving son of the late Joseph and Bea Barone of Ramsey, brother of Bruce (Nancy) of Naples, FL. Also survived by nieces, nephew, cousins and a multitude of friends. James served in the US Army and worked for over 40 years as a communications technician for Western Union and more recently Tata Communications before retiring. Visitation will be held on Tuesday (TODAY) from 6-9 PM and Wednesday from 2-5 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
