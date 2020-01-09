Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist RC Church
Greenville, NY
James Patrick Cuffe Jr.


1962 - 2020
James Patrick Cuffe Jr. Obituary
James Patrick Cuffe, Jr.

Greenville, NY - James Patrick Cuffe, Jr., 57, passed away suddenly on Sunday January 5, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Eileen Cuffe (Krell); his mother, Marion Reynolds; his sister, Patricia Cuffe of Ridgewood; his brother, Michael Cuffe and his wife Kimberly of Hillsdale; his nephews & nieces, Rory and Maura Feeney of Ridgewood and Amanda, Sean and Kevin Cuffe of Hillsdale.

He was born in Jersey City, NJ on May 30, 1962 to Marion Reynolds and the late James Patrick Cuffe Sr. He was raised in Hillsdale, NJ, and after graduating high school he served in the U.S. Navy. Following that he attended Herkimer State University of New York and Fulton-Montgomery Community College where he majored in Computer Science. He has worked in technology for his entire career and most recently was an IT Technician for Zones nfrastructure in Menands, NY.

Jimmy was a past President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Greene County, NY. He loved music and followed in his father's footsteps to become a Bagpiper later in his life. He had a deep love of Ireland, where his mother was born. During his youth he played ice hockey along with his brother for the Pascack Valley Ice Hockey team. He was an avid NY Yankees baseball fan and loved attending games with his brother and nephews. He enjoyed motorcycles and traveling with his wife, plus attending rock concerts like his sister. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Jimmy will be deeply missed.

A Memorial Mass will take place at St. John the Baptist RC Church in Greenville, NY on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Noon.
