Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 868-6555
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
James R. Allbright Sr. Obituary
James R. Allbright, Sr.

North Bergen - James R. Allbright, Sr., of North Bergen NJ passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019 Born in Savannah , Georgia he was an Army Veteran of WW II. He retired as the owner of Jim's Car Wash in West New York NJ.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Fowlkes) Allbright. Devoted father of James Allbright Jr., Sandra Allbright, Sara Allbright, the late William David Allbright, Steven Allbright, Scott Allbright, Shelly Allbright and her partner Denise Fuhs, Sharri Fassberger and husband Raymond and Shawn Allbright .

Dear brother of Lynette Robinson and husband Phillip, and his deceased brothers William, Sammy and Nathaniel. Brother in law of Ann Albright and Constance McQueary. Loving grandfather of Kristine, Rachel, Kristian, the late James John "JJ", and great grandfather of Theodore and Justin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Monday from 4pm-8pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10am at the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ with an interment to follow at the Hoboken Cemetery, North Bergen.

www.vainierifuneralhome.com
